ALTON - The RiverBend Growth Association, the chamber of commerce and economic development organization for the Riverbend, hosted a ribbon cutting for the relocation of Better Hearing Clinic in Alton on January 30th, 2019.

The Better Hearing Clinic has moved to 94 Northport Drive in Alton. They are committed to hearing excellence and dedicated to staying educated on the latest technology, trends, and health issues in the hearing industry. The mission of Better Hearing Clinic is to provide you with a comprehensive and individualized treatment plan to enhance your quality of life. Their expert solutions and counseling are delivered with care and compassion.

Dr. T.K. Parthasarathy is a Board Certified audiologist at the Better Hearing Clinic, and he is a former professor of audiology at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville with 31 years of clinical, teaching, and research experience working with the patients. Dr. T.K. has outstanding expertise and knowledge in diagnostic hearing testing, tinnitus evaluation and treatment, and customized hearing aid solutions.

The Better Hearing Clinic has a state-of-the-art facility and the best revolutionary and effective hearing aid technology. Understanding the way their patients live, their personal hearing needs, and expectations will help the Better Hearing Clinic craft a more personalized and comprehensive customized hearing solution. Their expert solutions and counseling are delivered to their patients with utmost care and compassion.

Better Hearing Clinic with Dr. T.K. Parthasarathy provides diagnostic testing and treatment plan for patients 3 years and older. They work closely with the patient’s Primary Care Physician to optimize the patient’s overall health and quality of life, and they provide a Risk-Free hearing aid trial.

The follow-up after the purchase of the hearing instrument is for the life of the hearing instrument that covers for regular free cleaning and checkups. In addition, unlimited office visits are also offered for reprogramming the hearing instruments. They are focused on the patient’s best interest and helping them hear clearly. As part of the Hearing Wellness Program in the community, a free hearing test is offered for all patients 50 years and older.

You can visit them at 94 Northport Drive Alton, Illinois 62002; call them at either 618-433-9932 (office) or 1-866-696-5958 (answering service), or visit them online at www.betterhearingclinic.com.

About the RiverBend Growth Association

The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and the Economic Development Organization for the communities of the Riverbend. As a Chamber of Commerce, we actively promote activities among our member businesses. As an Economic Development Organization, we work closely with state, regional, county and local officials to develop new employment opportunities.

The Growth Association serves the following communities in southwestern Illinois: Alton, Bethalto, East Alton, Elsah, Foster Township, Godfrey, Grafton, Hartford, Roxana, South Roxana, Wood River, and Wood River Township.

The mission of the Growth Association is to provide the leadership required to attract, promote and support new and existing enterprise growth throughout the Riverbend community.

To contact the RiverBend Growth Association you can visit www.growthassociation.com or call 618-467-2280.

