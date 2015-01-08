It was the end of October, but the key word St. Louis Cardinals General Manager John Mozeliak used was “opportunity” to describe the overall offseason strategy…

http://www.stlbaseballweekly.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/01/10-20-14-Mo-on-offseason-strategy.mp3

The opportunity may becoming greater to acquire another front line pitcher as national media continue to link St. Louis as possible suitors for the likes of Cole Hamels, David Price, Max Scherzer, or James Shields.

Both Scherzer and Shields are free agents, but as both were tendered (Detroit, Kansas City) the Cardinals would lose their first pick in the 2015 amateur draft as compensation to the former team.

But unlike acquiring Hamels or Price via trade, St. Louis would not have to sacrifice any existing talent in the organization. Detroit traded pitcher Drew Smyly and minor league infielder Willy Adames to Tampa but also lost outfielder Nick Franklin to Seattle to acquire Price. The asking price may not be the same now, but that provides at least a reference of asking price.

The prior moves of Tyrell Jenkins, Shelby Miller, and James Ramsey–along with the death of Oscar Taveras have to be a consideration before the Cardinals move any further players.

That depth of talent in the organization has been key over the last few seasons and continuing to have young, cost-controlled players that can contribute will remain important in future years even with additional payroll flexibility.

Hamels has four years plus a team option for 2019 left, but Price is in the last year of his contract. As with Jason Heyward, an extension can be hoped for but is not guaranteed.

LILLIQUIST SAYS WACHA GOOD TO GO

Article continues after sponsor message

–Speaking as a guest today on the Power Alley of MLB Network Radio, Derek Lilliquist said that Michael Wacha is “good to go” and the right-hander did not need to alter his offseason program to strengthen the shoulder. “That was just a flare up and we erred on the cautious side with him. But at the end of the day, at the end of the year he was completely 100%. The ball was really lively coming out of his hand, which we wanted to see.”

Cardinals Pitch Coach Derek Lilliquist tells #PowerAlley that Michael Wacha will have no limitations this season – https://t.co/w6zBkjWar0 — MLB Network Radio (@MLBNetworkRadio) January 8, 2015

“He’s going to be a regular guy in Spring Training,” added Lilliquist about Adam Wainwright, sharing the Cardinals ace has been playing catch. Flexibility in the Grapefruit League schedule was also noted if it was necessary to back off the workload for Wainwright.

ANKIEL NAMED LIFE COACH

–The Washington Nationals have hired Rick Ankiel as their Life Skills Coordinator. Ankiel began his 11-year career with the Cardinals, first as a pitcher and then as an outfielder. He retired after 2013 and played two seasons (11-12) for the Nats.

photo credit: Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports