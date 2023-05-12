GODFREY - There was singing, dancing, a party bus, and even some very happy horses... Beverly Farm’s Spring 2023 Family Weekend was called “the best ever” by many who were fortunate to be a part of it.

“We are thankful to the community, our staff, and the families who joined us for the weekend,” said Beverly Farm CEO Crystal Officer. “Life is about creating moments with the people who matter in your life, and the joy on our campus was palpable.”

Beverly Farm is the largest employer in Godfrey and is currently celebrating its 125th anniversary. Top representatives from the community showed up to take part, including members of the Riverbend Growth Association, leaders from Liberty Bank, and Alton Mayor David Goins with his wife, Sheila.

Highlights included:

A family-favorite concert performed by residents kicked off the weekend and set the tone for the fun ahead.

The team hosted a retirement party for three of the horses – Red Rock, Junior, and Ebony – who are part of Beverly Farm’s Equestrian Center team. The horses will enjoy their senior years at loving homes.

Beverly Farm’s staff transformed the Groves B. Smith Recreation Center on campus into a beautiful space where residents, friends and families could dance the night away at prom. The community came together to donate dresses so everyone could feel their best and the evening included limo rides, a DJ, and a property van that served as a party bus.

“I am so proud of our staff and the loving, caring home we create for residents. This weekend demonstrated the wonderful things that can happen when we work together with families and the community,” said Officer.

About Beverly Farm

Beverly Farm was founded in 1897 by Dr. William H.C. Smith and his wife, Elizabeth, to establish a caring home that included socialization, proper medical care, healthy diet, physical exercise, education, recreation and meaningful work for people living with developmental disabilities. Today it is a planned community that looks and feels like a neighborhood. There are homes, a recreation center with a pool, an equestrian center, medical services, therapies, and much more. Just under 300 individuals who live with intellectual or developmental disabilities currently call Beverly Farm home.

The mission of Beverly Farm is to provide a loving, caring home for adults with developmental disabilities, providing each individual with physical and emotional security and a dignified quality of life, with opportunities and challenges, within each individual’s functional capabilities.

