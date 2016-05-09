Juried Exhibition Celebrates Members of the American Society of Botanical Artists

KIRKWOOD – True contemporary botanical artists achieve more than visually capturing the opening blooms of spring flowers or the blossoms of a fruit tree. They bring a scientifically-accurate approach to their work, turning art lovers into amateur botanists for a few beautiful moments, allowing them to explore the wonder and complexity of nature’s most intricate creations.

Beginning June 3, 2016, St. Louis residents will have the opportunity to experience some of the world’s finest botanical artwork, created by members of the American Society of Botanical Artists (ASBA), at The Beauty of Botanicals: A Juried Exhibition of Contemporary Botanical Art, hosted by OA Gallery, the premier representational art gallery in St. Louis. During the exhibition, gallery guests will be taken on a journey through the world’s gardens, forests and prairies to discover new specimens and see familiar plants and flowers like never before.

The jurors for the exhibition are renowned names in both the scientific and artistic fields. Dr. Peter Wyse Jackson, President, Missouri Botanical Garden served as Distinguished Juror alongside Jody Williams, President of the ASBA, and Steve J. Morris, Board Member of the Missouri Watercolor Society and OA Gallery partner.

“As the only international juried botanical art exhibition curated by a fine art gallery in the Midwest, The Beauty of Botanicals honors not only local botanical artists, but those from around the globe,” said Morris. “While each piece is incredibly unique, the overall mission of every artist in the exhibition is to reintroduce art lovers to the wonders of nature that enrich our lives and the world around us.”

The Beauty of Botanicals will open with a public reception on Friday, June 3 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at OA Gallery, 101 A West Argonne in Kirkwood. The exhibition will continue to remain on display at the Gallery until June 30. Additional information about The Beauty of Botanicals can be found at www.oagalleryonline.com.

About OA Gallery: OA Gallery is the premier St. Louis gallery showcasing exceptional, contemporary, representational artwork by eighteen regionally and nationally-recognized and award-winning artists. OA Gallery is located in beautiful downtown Kirkwood, MO directly across the street from the train station. For more information, visit www.oagalleryonline.com or call 314.821.6141.

