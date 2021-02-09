The Ballot Is Set In Edwardsville/Glen Carbon/Troy Area For the April 6 Election
MADISON COUNTY - Madison County voters will have hundreds of choices to make in the April 6 general election. This is two of a three-part story that will cover all the people on the upcoming ballot for city positions.
ALHAMBRA
Mayor: Barbara Randle
Village Clerk: Linda Uhe
Village Trustees: Jeffrey Hurst, Jordan Payne, Timothy W. Stille, Dean Reckmann, Jessica Take
COLLINSVILLE
Councilman: Donna Green, David Jerome
EDWARDSVILLE
Mayor: Stephanie Malench, Art Risavy
Ward 2 Alderman: Jack Burns, Yolanda Crochrell
Ward 4 Alderman: SJ Morrison
Ward 6 Alderman: Jennifer Warren, Larry J. Miller
GLEN CARBON
Mayor: Danny Lawrence, Bob Marcus
Village Clerk: Kathy Perry-Scaturro, Christal L. Laswell
Village Trustees: Mike Sonderegger, Walter Brian Harris, Ben Maliszewski
HAMEL
Village Trustees: Adam J. Micun, Bethany Behrhorst, Shane Recer, Jerry Gorzny,
MARYVILLE
Mayor: N. Craig Short
Village Trustees: Ed Kostyshock, Wayne White, Julie Clark
TROY
Mayor: David Nonn
City Clerk: Kim Thomas
Ward 1 Alderman: Elizabeth Hellrung
Ward 2 Alderman: Samuel V. Italiano
Ward 3 Alderman: Timothy E. Flint, Charles W. Lawrenz, James D. Decarli
Ward 4 Alderman: Debrah Knoll, Nathan M. Henderson
