ALHAMBRA Mayor: Barbara Randle Village Clerk: Linda Uhe Village Trustees: Jeffrey Hurst, Jordan Payne, Timothy W. Stille, Dean Reckmann, Jessica Take COLLINSVILLE Councilman: Donna Green, David Jerome EDWARDSVILLE Mayor: Stephanie Malench, Art Risavy Ward 2 Alderman: Jack Burns, Yolanda Crochrell Ward 4 Alderman: SJ Morrison Ward 6 Alderman: Jennifer Warren, Larry J. Miller GLEN CARBON

Article continues after sponsor message Mayor: Danny Lawrence, Bob Marcus Village Clerk: Kathy Perry-Scaturro, Christal L. Laswell Village Trustees: Mike Sonderegger, Walter Brian Harris, Ben Maliszewski HAMEL Village Trustees: Adam J. Micun, Bethany Behrhorst, Shane Recer, Jerry Gorzny, MARYVILLE Mayor: N. Craig Short Village Trustees: Ed Kostyshock, Wayne White, Julie Clark TROY

Mayor: David Nonn City Clerk: Kim Thomas Ward 1 Alderman: Elizabeth Hellrung Ward 2 Alderman: Samuel V. Italiano Ward 3 Alderman: Timothy E. Flint, Charles W. Lawrenz, James D. Decarli Ward 4 Alderman: Debrah Knoll, Nathan M. Henderson