MADISON COUNTY - Madison County voters will have hundreds of choices to make in the April 6 general election. This is two of a three-part story that will cover all the people on the upcoming ballot for city positions.

ALHAMBRA

Mayor: Barbara Randle

Village Clerk: Linda Uhe

Village Trustees: Jeffrey Hurst, Jordan Payne, Timothy W. Stille, Dean Reckmann, Jessica Take

COLLINSVILLE

Councilman: Donna Green, David Jerome

EDWARDSVILLE

Mayor: Stephanie Malench, Art Risavy

Ward 2 Alderman: Jack Burns, Yolanda Crochrell

Ward 4 Alderman: SJ Morrison

Ward 6 Alderman: Jennifer Warren, Larry J. Miller

GLEN CARBON

Mayor: Danny Lawrence, Bob Marcus

Village Clerk: Kathy Perry-Scaturro, Christal L. Laswell

Village Trustees: Mike Sonderegger, Walter Brian Harris, Ben Maliszewski

HAMEL

Village Trustees: Adam J. Micun, Bethany Behrhorst, Shane Recer, Jerry Gorzny,

MARYVILLE

Mayor: N. Craig Short

Village Trustees: Ed Kostyshock, Wayne White, Julie Clark

TROY

Mayor: David Nonn

City Clerk: Kim Thomas

Ward 1 Alderman: Elizabeth Hellrung

Ward 2 Alderman: Samuel V. Italiano

Ward 3 Alderman: Timothy E. Flint, Charles W. Lawrenz, James D. Decarli

Ward 4 Alderman: Debrah Knoll, Nathan M. Henderson

