GLEN CARBON - Owner Tim Jenkins has a new and innovative concept for recreation in The Axe Company. The Axe Company is open for business at 20B Kettle River Road in Glen Carbon.

The Axe Company opened its doors recently and will be literally a place where patrons toss axes at targets.

Jenkins said axe throwing has become a popular item of recreation across the country and has been found in St. Louis. Jenkins said The Axe Company will host date nights, to group outings, corporate events, to a group who simply want to rent a lane and learn the technique and thrill of throwing an axe into a wooden target. The Axe Company is a BYO food, wine and beer establishment. Visitors are given instructions and throw to the targets in their lane.

“It is a cross between darts and bowling,” Jenkins said explaining the fun. “We are an axe-throwing establishment where people come in and reserve a lane and either walk in or book a party online. The typical session is an hour and a half. People always seem to have a good time and leave with a smile on their faces.”

Axe throwing takes place from 5 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, 5-10 p.m. on Thursday, 5-12 on Friday, 12-12 on Saturday and 12-8 on Sunday, although Jenkins said they are still feeling out the scheduling process a little bit.

“Axe throwing is a hit in the U.S. and I also think it will be in Edwardsville,” Jenkins said. “If you come in with say a group of 4-10 you can reserve a lane and get dedicated targets. The typical person comes for 1.5 hours and it is $35 per person. If you want to walk in and do a half hour it is $20. We do walk-ins and anybody can come in. Some are even starting to book Christmas parties here.”

Jenkins said he thinks what people like the most is this is something different and once they start hitting the bullseye and understanding the point system, they enjoy it.

“There is a chalkboard in every lane to keep score,” he said. “When people come in they sign a waiver, check in and one of our axe rules experts goes over and shows them proper ways to throw.”

The house rules are as follows:

Closed toe shoes only

Never take axes off the plywood flooring

Keep hands and fingers off of fencing

One axe per target

No stunt throwing

No food or drink past tables

BYOB – Beer and wine only

Intoxicated customers will not be able to throw

Age limit – 12-plus

18-plus after 7 p.m.

For more, call (618) 650-9053, or visit:

https://www.theaxecoedw.com/

