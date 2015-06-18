Join hundreds of area residents in the Metro East Step Out: Walk to Stop Diabetes on Saturday, September 19th, at SIU Edwardsville for this one day signature fundraising event to benefit the American Diabetes Association. Register NOW at www.diabetes.org/stepoutmetroeast or call 888-DIABETES.

The Metro East Step Out: Walk to Stop Diabetes, Presented by Simmons Hanly Conroy begins and ends in Parking Lot A of the SIUe Campus. The 1.5 and 3 mile Walk routes which wide, flat, and partially shaded travel through the botanical Gardens , accommodates strollers, as well as wheelchairs, and is leashed dog friendly. Check-In begins at 8:30am, the Walk begins promptly at 10:00am, the event ends at Noon.

This family friendly Walk features a Kids Zone with jump house and the Children’s Hospital Mobile Intensive Care Unit Ambulance, special appearances by INDYCAR driver Charlie Kimball, Fred Bird, and 106.5 The Arch DJ’s Ricki and Brando. Lunch will be provided by Anton’s Concessions and Catering.

Walkers will have the opportunity to tell their story in the ‘Why I Walk Video’ for possible inclusion in Youtube post, sponsor will share information and give-aways in vendor area, health care specialists will provide health information and screenings such as A1c, blood glucose, cholesterol, blood pressure, and BMI determination. Complimentary photos provided by Walgreens and TAPSNAP will post on facebook.

The Metro East Step Out: Walk to Stop Diabetes Presenting Sponsor is Simmons, Hanly, Conroy a National Law Firm; Platinum sponsors are R.P. Lumber, Advantage News, SIUE Foundation; Gold Sponsors are Alton Memorial Hospital, Pohlman USA, Balke Brown Transwestern, Lockton Companies, Goshen Coffee Company, Ameren Illinois; 106.5 The Arch is Exclusive Radio Sponsor.

Form or Join a team, register as an Individual or Virtual Walker at www.diabetes.org/stepoutmetroeast.

Contact Rawnie at rberry@diabetes.org for more information of call 888-342-2383.

