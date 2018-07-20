MORTON, IL– From July 30 to August 4, 2018, the American Shetland Pony Club, Inc. National Shetland Congress will return to the National Equestrian Center in Lake St. Louis, Missouri. The ASPC/ASPR Congress is a six-day-long competitive event and the official national championship for all divisions of the ASPC. Showcasing the best of breed for the American Shetland Pony and the American Show Pony, Congress provides a national platform for owners, breeders, amateurs, trainers and youth from across North America, and around the world, to compete with others who have excelled during the horse show season. Facing off in a variety of competitive events, exhibitors will share their passion for the breed as they demonstrate the athleticism, beauty and versatility of the American Shetland Pony.

Celebrating 72 years, the National ASPC Congress has a rich history of competition and is the American Shetland Pony Club, Inc.’s longest continually running show. This family friendly event offers over 450 classes, where ponies in an array of colors, sizes and ages—trained in a variety of disciplines—will be shown. From the pageantry and beauty of Halter classes to the thrill, discipline and athleticism of Performance classes, Congress features entertaining events that horse enthusiasts of all ages and interests will thoroughly enjoy. In an addition to the competitve classes, National ASPC/ASPR Congress participants will engage in a variety of other fun activities; awards and presentations will be made throughout the week. Exhibitors will also vie for prize money in select classes.

Classes start daily at 7:30 a.m. The event is free for spectators, and we welcome the media to broadcast live from the arena and/or barns. Exhibitors and fans from across the country will also be available for interviews. Discover anew why the American Shetland Pony is an American favorite.

The American Shetland Pony Club, Inc., is a not-for-profit organization established to preserve and refine the bloodlines of these small equines and to promote the enjoyment of the small equine. Established in 1888 and recognized as the oldest and most versatile registry in the United States, the American Shetland Pony Club offers a variety of programs for Shetland Pony and Miniature Horse enthusiasts of all ages. Visit their website at www.shetlandminiature.com, or in person at 81-B East Queenwood Road, Morton, Illinois 61550.

