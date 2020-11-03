ST. LOUIS, Mo. — As many people are planning their Black Friday gift list, look no further than rolling up a sleeve. The American Red Cross, 99.1 JOY FM and BOOST RADIO encourage community members to help save lives by giving blood at the 11th annual Perfect Gift Blood Drive Friday, Nov. 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This blood drive comes as the Red Cross faces an essential need for all blood types, especially types O negative and positive. Blood and platelet donors are urged to give now to help avoid delays in lifesaving medical care for patients.

Blood donors of all blood types, especially type O, are urgently needed to give now to avoid delays in lifesaving medical care for patients. Volunteer blood drive hosts are also critically needed to stop the shortage from continuing throughout winter.

This year the Red Cross, 99.1 JOY FM and BOOST RADIO hope to collect 620 lifesaving donations. Those who come to give blood will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email, courtesy of Suburban Propane. The Red Cross is also thanking those who come to give Nov. 25-28 with an exclusive long-sleeved T-shirt, while supplies last. Since 2010, this drive has collected over 5,600 donations.

“We are truly grateful for our partnership with JOY and BOOST,” said Lori Stone, district manager of the Red Cross Blood Services Region in St. Louis. “They always lend a helping hand by hosting this blood drive at a critical time of the year. While this year may look a little different with the additional safety protocols, the need is still the same.”

The 11th annual Perfect Gift Blood Drive locations are listed below:

Missouri:

Cornerstone United Methodist Church, 1151 Tom Ginnever Ave., O’Fallon, MO

First Baptist Church, 2012 Missouri State Road, Arnold, MO

West Hills Community Church, 13250 S. Outer 40, Town and Country, MO

Illinois:

Cornerstone Christian Church, 775 N. Green Mount Road, Belleville, IL

How to donate blood

To make an appointment for this drive, simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org and use sponsor code: joyfm/boost, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information.

All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

Important COVID-19 information for donors

The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether they developed symptoms. Red Cross antibody tests will be helpful to identify individuals who have COVID-19 antibodies and may qualify to be convalescent plasma donors. Convalescent plasma is a type of blood donation collected from COVID-19 survivors that have antibodies that may help patients who are actively fighting the virus. Donors can expect to receive the results of their antibody test within 7 to 10 days through the Red Cross Blood Donor App or the donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org.

The Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose illness, referred to as a diagnostic test. To protect the health and safety of Red Cross staff and donors, it is important that individuals who do not feel well or believe they may be ill with COVID-19 postpone donation.

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

