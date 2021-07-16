The American Jobs Plan, Duckworth Highlights Importance Of Home And Community-Based Services (HCBS) Funding Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) yesterday participated in a Facebook Live event to highlight the importance of including funding for home and community-based services (HCBS) in President Biden’s American Jobs Plan with U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA), U.S. Representative Debbie Dingell (D-MI-12) and multiple advocates. Duckworth is an original co-sponsor of the Better Care Better Jobs Act, legislation that would implement President Biden’s $400 billion investment in HCBS. HCBS are essential to assisting older Americans and people with disabilities, who receive critical healthcare and support services in their homes. Video of the virtual event can be found here. Key quotes: “We need home care workers more than ever before. But it’s really hard to build and maintain a strong workforce when home care jobs are plagued by chronic low pay, few or no basic workplace protections and often do not offer the choice to join a union.” Article continues after sponsor message “That is why I was so proud to help Senator Casey introduce the Better Care Better Jobs Act. This legislation carries forward President Biden’s bold vision to expand access to quality care, better pay and benefits for workers and create jobs for our economy.” “We must do better to help ensure Americans with disabilities and older Americans have quality long-term care and that home care workers are paid fair wages and receive fair benefits. This is our moment of opportunity, and I’m so glad to join you in the work to get it done.” In March, Duckworth, Casey and U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH) successfully included $12 billion in dedicated emergency funding for State Medicaid Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS) in the American Rescue Plan (ARP) that passed the Senate. In December of last year, Duckworth helped Casey introduce the HCBS Relief Act, legislation that would provide increased funding for home and community-based services by providing dedicated Medicaid funds for HCBS—which would reduce the need for people with disabilities and older adults to move into congregate settings. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip