MARYVILLE - The American Cancer Society welcomes MESOLAW.com (sponsored by MRHFM) as the presenting sponsor for the American Cancer Society Farm to Table Metro East - a culinary event to save lives and celebrate life - that will be taking place on Thursday, September 12th at Bella Vista Winery in Maryville.

The American Cancer Society Farm to Table Metro East presented by MESOLAW.com (sponsored by MRHFM) is in its 9th year and has raised over $600,000 to fund the mission of the American Cancer Society. The event is a social tasting experience that explores local, seasonal dishes from Metro East establishments and features live music and interactive opportunities to fund the mission, bringing community members together for a common cause.

Funds raised helps the American Cancer Society improve the lives of people with cancer and their families through advocacy, research, and patient support, to ensure everyone has an opportunity to prevent, find, treat, and survive cancer.

Leading this year’s event is Wendy McIntyre – Cancer Center Director of the Warren Billhartz Cancer Center at Anderson Mercy Cancer Care. Along with being this year’s event chair, McIntyre also sits on the American Cancer Society Metro East Board.

Early Bird tickets to the American Cancer Society Farm to Table Metro East presented by MESOLAW.com (sponsored by MRHFM) will be available for $50 per ticket through May 31st at www.ACSFarmtoTable.com. Ticket prices will increase to $75 per ticket on June 1st. For more information, sponsorship opportunities, or to participate as a food vendor please contact American Cancer Society Sr. Development Manager, Stephanie Smith, at stephanie.smith@cancer.or

