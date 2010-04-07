On April 17, 2010, The Alton Symphony Orchestra presents The Young Artists Concert, 8:00 P.M. in Hatheway Hall located on Lewis & Clark College, Godfrey campus, 5800 Godfrey Road. This concert presents the performances of four Marie Stillwell Young Artists Competition scholarship winners. Each young artist will perform an outstanding award winning solo with full court orchestra directed by masterful guest conductor, Maestro David Peek.

This concert offers unique opportunity to enjoy performances by some of today’s most talented young artists. Their ages range from eleven years old to seventeen years old. The Young Artist Concert inspires and delights all audiences, creating an extraordinary experience for the entire family.

Ticket Prices: $18/adults, $15/seniors & $5/child K-12. Group rates and group seating available. Tickets available at Halpin Music, Dukes Bakery, Alton, Dick’s Flowers in Alton and Wood River, St. Louis Regional Airport, Bldg 11 and Edward Jones, Len Levi advisor, 345 W. Bethalto Rd. Purchase on line:www.altonsymphony.org. For additional information, please contact Cora Miller, 618 259-9416.

