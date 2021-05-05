ALTON– The 2021 season of the Alton Farmers' & Artisans' Market will begin on Saturday, May 8th in the parking lot at the corner of Landmarks Blvd. & Henry Street in Downtown Alton, Illinois. The market will be in session, rain or shine, every Saturday morning from 8:00 a.m. until Noon through Oct 16th

Shoppers will find a wide selection of locally-grown seasonal fruit and vegetables including heirloom varieties and organically grown crops, along with grass-fed beef, pasture-raised poultry, farm fresh eggs, local honey, hot and iced coffee, fresh bread, and other baked goods. In addition, fresh-cut flowers, potted plants, and a large assortment of hand-crafted artwork such as pottery, stained glass, soap, candles, and woodworking items will be sold.

Live entertainment, artist demonstrations, and other special activities have been scheduled every week. To receive reminders for what produce is in the season as well as upcoming entertainment and activities, follow the Facebook page.

This year marks the 29th season of the Alton Farmers' & Artisans' Market, organized by Alton Main Street as part of the organization’s efforts to revitalize the Downtown Alton historic district.

Complimentary booth space is available for non-profit organizations, and any vendor up to 18 years of age young receives their first week free to encourage our youth to try their hand as an entrepreneur.

Alton Main Street has received a grant from the Experimental Station to improve access to healthy food. Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits are accepted by most vendors, and recipients can receive a dollar-for-dollar match up to $25.00 every week. Simply visit the information booth to swipe your card and double your buying power for fresh fruits and vegetables.

At the Markets, any products that are handmade by the vendor or homegrown within a 50-mile radius are welcome to be sold. New vendors are welcome; registration fees are $12.00 per week, and discounted seasonal rates are also available. Anyone interested in becoming a vendor is encouraged to visit the Events page of the website for full details and to register.

