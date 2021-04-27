The Alton Education Association is proud to recognize the 2021 scholarship recipients.

This year the AEA is awarding three scholarships totaling $1,000.

Ainsley Fortschneider - $500

Ty'Ria Rounds - $250

Laney Davis - $250

We celebrate the hard work of these three students, but also thank all of our members that contribute to the success of all of our students each, and every day.

Ainsley Fortschneider

Ainsley Fortschneider is the daughter of Todd and Shonna Fortschneider of Godfrey. She is the President of the National Honor Society and a Silver Medallion ranking in the top 4% of her class. She is also a member of the Student Council, Mu Alpha Theta, and the Riverbend Growth Association Young Adults Committee. Ainsley has played on the Varsity Tennis Team for four years. This year she was named 2nd Team All-Conference and Academic All-Conference.

Ainsley plans to attend the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St Louis (formerly St Louis College of Pharmacy) in the fall. She will be representing the University on the Women's Tennis Team while earning her Doctorate of Pharmacy. She hopes to become a clinical pharmacist specializing in pediatrics/oncology.

Ty’Ria Rounds

Ty’Ria is the daughter of Angie Payne (Sherry Hobson) of Alton and Debbie Miller of Bethalto. She is an honors student, Vice President of National Honors Society and was also Junior Class President. Ty'Ria is a four-year member of Minority Excellence and she has excelled also in the choral program at Alton High School. She has been selected to perform in the Moonlight concert at the Jacoby Arts Center three times and was also named the "Most Promising Sophomore" at the Schmidt Competition. Her additional accomplishments include Honorable Mention at NATS, District ILMEA, Vocal Fest finalist, and second place vocalist at Blackburn College Vocal Competition.

Ty’Ria is pursuing her college education at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and aspires to be a Licensed Clinical Social Worker with an emphasis in music therapy. Her dream is to work with children and help them overcome their hardships in life.

Laney Davis

Laney is the daughter of Kelly & Jeremy Davis. Laney will be attending SIUE in the fall to pursue a degree in Social Work. Laney plans to work as a school social worker or as a child life specialist in a hospital setting.

Laney is the Senior Vice President of Student Council. Additionally, she chaired and volunteered in student council all 4 years of her high school career, where she has also held the positions of Sergeant of Arms and Secretary.

