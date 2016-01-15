ALTON - The Alton Community Service League is accepting applications from not-for-profit (501 C) organizations interested in applying for monetary grants. 

Forms are available by contacting Joanne Lenhardt at 618-462-3208, by email at jpepperl@sbcglobal.net, or by mailing your request to P.O. Box 211, Alton, IL 62002. Completed forms must be postmarked by March 15, 2016. Grant recipients will be announced in May.

The league raises funds each year for both Alton area beautification and non-profit organizations through its annual gift wrap project and other fund raising events. ACSL members wish to thank the Riverbend community for supporting the gift wrap booth in December at Alton Square Mall.

In its thirty-eighth year, proceeds were just shy of $5,000.00! The league’s next activity involving the community is a Preview Party at Alton Little Theater on March 9, 2016. Tickets for this special production of The Foreigner may be purchased from any league member for $20.00. Admission price includes refreshments. 

 

