The Alton Community Relations Commission will be hosting a Listen. Talk. Learn. event Thursday February 11th from 6:00-8:00 PM at the Alton YWCA 304 E. 3rd Street.

The event will be facilitated by DAP (Diversity Awareness Partnership), a respected leader in the St. Louis area on diversity awareness training. This event will create a comfortable environment to have difficult discussions on race relations and unconscious bias.

Attendees will leave the training with the following information: Differences between debate and dialogue, facilitation tips and strategies, strategies for answering polarizing questions about race, racism and bias.

Article continues after sponsor message

Refreshments and light snacks will be provided, but registration is limited to 40 participants.

Please register to attend this event at tinyurl.com/LTL-Alton.

The mission of the Community Relations Commission is to give a voice to all members of the community by implementing safe, welcoming, spaces that provide all residents with an equal opportunity to grow and participate to the best of their ability in the economic, educational, and cultural activities available in our community.

More like this: