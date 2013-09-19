The first two Students of the Month have been chosen for the new school year by the Alton Area Optimist Club. Ashley Ingle is from Alton Middle School and Jane Edelman is from North Elementary. The Alton Area Optimist Club gives a $25 gift card to the child as well as a $25 donation to a non-profit organization of the child’s choice.

Ashley Ingle is the daughter of Cheryl and Gary Ingle of Alton. Ashley chose Target for her gift card and American Cancer Society for her donation. She is in 8th grade at AMS and is a member of the Junior National Honor Society. Ashley has been on honor roll from 6th through present. She is on the AMS volleyball team, art club and yearbook club. Ashley has been involved with volunteer efforts on campus, including seasonal canned food drives. She opted for donation to a local animal shelter in lieu of birthday gifts from her close friends. She also volunteers to assist several clubs and organization sponsored at AMS to promote extracurricular opportunities and increase student participation in the school community.

Article continues after sponsor message

Jane Edelman is the daughter of Paul and Deborah Edelman of Alton and is in 4th grade at North Elementary. Jane chose Wal-Mart for her gift card and 5A’s in Alton for her donation. Jane was on high honor roll in 3rd grade. She helped paint the mural by the farmer’s market, teaches Sunday school and helped at the Riverbend Head Start and restoration at Pere Marquette Park.

The Alton Area Optimist Club is a youth oriented community service organization that has been in existence for over 60 years in the Riverbend area. The Alton Area Optimist club sponsors various youth sports teams, supports Boys and Girls Scouts, participates in the Rock Springs Celebration of Lights, Memorial Day Parade, and supports school activities such as poster contests and the Elementary and Middle School Students of the Month. The Alton Area Optimist is also a yearly sponsor of the 1st Responder Recognition Dinner. Our biggest activity is the bestowing of several college or trade school scholarships to area high school students each year.

More like this: