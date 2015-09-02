The Alton Senior High School Class of 1980 reunion committee is looking for the following classmates:

Jill K. Allsman Robinson

Janice A. Anderson Gibbons

Kimberly V. Anderson Sullivan

Vernett C. Baker

Mary J. Barnett

Rosalyn Beamon

Michael B. Beatty

Grant D. Gilleland Beck

Sherri J. Bechtold

Tony Beck

Mark Bennett

Edwin Bollinger

Lee A. Branch

Babeth S. Brooks

Damon R. Brown

Joan Bunse Mackelden

Beverly Burnett

Walter J. Burnett

Rita L. Campbell Hutchinson

Bryan D. Clark

Sherri L. Colborn

Susan R. Crawford

Charles W. Cunningham

Mark A. Cyprian

Robert K. Darr

Edward P. Davenport

Roger A. Davis

Thomas F. Dehler Jr.

Paula K. Dixon Eaton

Steven E. Dixon

Meagan Doyle Greenwood

Tracey L. Draper McNear

Brien J. Durham

Roger Edwards

James Ehlers

Carolyn Everage Seals

Dennis W. Eyer

Bradley D. Fields

Dwayne J. Flatt

Thomas J. Fowler

Dale Frisse

Robert E. Gallup Jr.

Mark R. Gaskill

Dawn R. Goldman Ewing

Willie L. Golley Jr.

Kenneth J. Goodrich

Debra Grable

Kevin S. Graves

Mark F. Gray

Payton Gray

Penny Gray

Donna Graziana

Ronald D. Greenwood

Pamela S. Gross Freeman

Selma Harris

Ruth Hartman Zieke

Donald E. Hausman

David Eugene Hazelwonder

Brenda A. Hendrix

Marce D. Hickman

Alan D. Hill

Daniel Holmes

Donna Horney Cain

Donald E. Jackson

Falona Y. Jackson Ward

Leslie C. Jarrett

Robert H. Jeffries II

George M. Johnson

William Jones

Robert K. Kelley

Michelle M. Killion Keeper

Jeaneen Lewis Westley

John E. Lewis

Lanette W. Lewis Blue

Susan Mafort Studley

John Mahony

Michael S. Manier

Jeffrey L. McGee

Telma G. Melendez Ticas

Scott H. Meyers

Article continues after sponsor message

Mark D. Milford

Jeffrey A. Miller

Tina L. Miller

Vincent C. Mitchell

Birdina Moore

David B. Moore

Duane L. Moore

Jimmy D. Moore

Tina S. Moore Johnson

Kella Morgan

Wendy Mosby Jones

Edward Gerald North

Sonya L. Parham Reinhardt

Aaron Parker

Jeffrey M. Parker

Amy Pluhar Fernisse

Douglas G. Rain

Marilyn K. Raines Goen

Dorothy E. Ramsey Moore

Traci Rice Hobbs

Susan R. Ridder Yost

Danny D. Riddlespringer

Ronald E. Riddlespriger

Brenda S. Rider Reed or poss. Smith

Craig A. Roberts

Doyle V. Robinson

Hardy Rogers Jr.

Brian Roller

Veronica L. Rosendahl

Charles J. Schildroth Jr.

James D. Schlottner

Gina Segobiano

Veronica R. Seinheimer

Mark Shefer

Gail Sheff Martin

Stephanie Selby

Kathleen H. Shive

Wayne E. Short Jr.

YuWen Shuen (foreign exchange student)

Cynthia D. Smith Little

Gwendolyn B. Smith Smarr

John Smith

Mark L. Smith

Raymond Patrick Smith

Rebecca J. Smith Wilson

Venus Smith

Donna M. Soper Kohlmeier

Rodney Sparks

Michael S. Spatafora

Todd Staggs

Andrew T. Stetson

Debra Stewart

Randall S. Streeper

Dana K. Taylor

Dorothy A. Taylor

Lawand Taylor

Oscar W. Telford

Keith A. Thaxton

Donna M. Thomas

Michael T. Todaro

Robert A. Torrez

Tina M. Tuetken

Fay Turner Simms

Brent E. Vanata

Leann Varble Young

Dennis W. Vetter

David E. Walker

Darrell E. Whitefield

Stephen H. Whyte

Connie Williams

Pamela Williams

Deidre Willis Owen

Brian G. Winch

Wilhelmina Wright Gibbs

Marianne Young

The class size was 756, but nearly 160 members have not been contacted. If you are on this list, or you know how to contact someone on this list, please contact Linda Mortland at 618-433-1680 or via email at lmortlandrrr@aol.com or Greg Gelzinnis at 618-550-9291. They are collecting email or physical address so that they can be invited to the 35th class reunion.

The 35th reunion will be held on October 10, 2015 at the Spencer T. Olin Golf Course Clubhouse located at 4701 College Avenue in Alton. The cost to attend is $35 per person and includes dinner, dancing and fun.

In addition to the reunion event, organizers invite classmates and friends to attend the Alton High School football game on Friday, October 9, where commemorative jerseys will be distributed and worn if ordered in advance.

If classmates have any photographs to include in a photo montage, please send them to lmortlandrrr@aol.com by August 30.

Reservation deadline has been extended to September 15. The Class of 1980 has a Facebook page “AHS Class of 80” with complete information on the events and a printable registration form.

More like this: