The AHS class of 1980 is looking for missing classmates!
The Alton Senior High School Class of 1980 reunion committee is looking for the following classmates:
Jill K. Allsman Robinson
Janice A. Anderson Gibbons
Kimberly V. Anderson Sullivan
Vernett C. Baker
Mary J. Barnett
Rosalyn Beamon
Michael B. Beatty
Grant D. Gilleland Beck
Sherri J. Bechtold
Tony Beck
Mark Bennett
Edwin Bollinger
Lee A. Branch
Babeth S. Brooks
Damon R. Brown
Joan Bunse Mackelden
Beverly Burnett
Walter J. Burnett
Rita L. Campbell Hutchinson
Bryan D. Clark
Sherri L. Colborn
Susan R. Crawford
Charles W. Cunningham
Mark A. Cyprian
Robert K. Darr
Edward P. Davenport
Roger A. Davis
Thomas F. Dehler Jr.
Paula K. Dixon Eaton
Steven E. Dixon
Meagan Doyle Greenwood
Tracey L. Draper McNear
Brien J. Durham
Roger Edwards
James Ehlers
Carolyn Everage Seals
Dennis W. Eyer
Bradley D. Fields
Dwayne J. Flatt
Thomas J. Fowler
Dale Frisse
Robert E. Gallup Jr.
Mark R. Gaskill
Dawn R. Goldman Ewing
Willie L. Golley Jr.
Kenneth J. Goodrich
Debra Grable
Kevin S. Graves
Mark F. Gray
Payton Gray
Penny Gray
Donna Graziana
Ronald D. Greenwood
Pamela S. Gross Freeman
Selma Harris
Ruth Hartman Zieke
Donald E. Hausman
David Eugene Hazelwonder
Brenda A. Hendrix
Marce D. Hickman
Alan D. Hill
Daniel Holmes
Donna Horney Cain
Donald E. Jackson
Falona Y. Jackson Ward
Leslie C. Jarrett
Robert H. Jeffries II
George M. Johnson
William Jones
Robert K. Kelley
Michelle M. Killion Keeper
Jeaneen Lewis Westley
John E. Lewis
Lanette W. Lewis Blue
Susan Mafort Studley
John Mahony
Michael S. Manier
Jeffrey L. McGee
Telma G. Melendez Ticas
Scott H. Meyers
Mark D. Milford
Jeffrey A. Miller
Tina L. Miller
Vincent C. Mitchell
Birdina Moore
David B. Moore
Duane L. Moore
Jimmy D. Moore
Tina S. Moore Johnson
Kella Morgan
Wendy Mosby Jones
Edward Gerald North
Sonya L. Parham Reinhardt
Aaron Parker
Jeffrey M. Parker
Amy Pluhar Fernisse
Douglas G. Rain
Marilyn K. Raines Goen
Dorothy E. Ramsey Moore
Traci Rice Hobbs
Susan R. Ridder Yost
Danny D. Riddlespringer
Ronald E. Riddlespriger
Brenda S. Rider Reed or poss. Smith
Craig A. Roberts
Doyle V. Robinson
Hardy Rogers Jr.
Brian Roller
Veronica L. Rosendahl
Charles J. Schildroth Jr.
James D. Schlottner
Gina Segobiano
Veronica R. Seinheimer
Mark Shefer
Gail Sheff Martin
Stephanie Selby
Kathleen H. Shive
Wayne E. Short Jr.
YuWen Shuen (foreign exchange student)
Cynthia D. Smith Little
Gwendolyn B. Smith Smarr
John Smith
Mark L. Smith
Raymond Patrick Smith
Rebecca J. Smith Wilson
Venus Smith
Donna M. Soper Kohlmeier
Rodney Sparks
Michael S. Spatafora
Todd Staggs
Andrew T. Stetson
Debra Stewart
Randall S. Streeper
Dana K. Taylor
Dorothy A. Taylor
Lawand Taylor
Oscar W. Telford
Keith A. Thaxton
Donna M. Thomas
Michael T. Todaro
Robert A. Torrez
Tina M. Tuetken
Fay Turner Simms
Brent E. Vanata
Leann Varble Young
Dennis W. Vetter
David E. Walker
Darrell E. Whitefield
Stephen H. Whyte
Connie Williams
Pamela Williams
Deidre Willis Owen
Brian G. Winch
Wilhelmina Wright Gibbs
Marianne Young
The class size was 756, but nearly 160 members have not been contacted. If you are on this list, or you know how to contact someone on this list, please contact Linda Mortland at 618-433-1680 or via email at lmortlandrrr@aol.com or Greg Gelzinnis at 618-550-9291. They are collecting email or physical address so that they can be invited to the 35th class reunion.
The 35th reunion will be held on October 10, 2015 at the Spencer T. Olin Golf Course Clubhouse located at 4701 College Avenue in Alton. The cost to attend is $35 per person and includes dinner, dancing and fun.
In addition to the reunion event, organizers invite classmates and friends to attend the Alton High School football game on Friday, October 9, where commemorative jerseys will be distributed and worn if ordered in advance.
If classmates have any photographs to include in a photo montage, please send them to lmortlandrrr@aol.com by August 30.
Reservation deadline has been extended to September 15. The Class of 1980 has a Facebook page “AHS Class of 80” with complete information on the events and a printable registration form.
