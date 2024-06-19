JERSEY/CALHOUN COUNTY - An adventure-style team challenge awaits local explorers who want to learn more about what makes Illinois agriculture unique while raising funds for local ag literacy programs; the IAA Foundation's “The AgMazing Race” is coming up on Saturday, Aug. 3.

The event, which will take place in Jersey and Calhoun Counties, encourages participants to strategize their route to earn the most points by engaging in farm tours, completing agriculture-related challenges, discovering hidden gems, and fundraising.

“We are excited to offer this new event not only to raise necessary funds for agricultural literacy, but to also highlight what makes Illinois agriculture so great,” said Breanne Beisiegel, IAA Foundation development specialist.

On the day of the race, teams will receive a map to plan their journey, which may include stops such as Odelehr’s Roadside Market in Brussels for farm tours and homemade product tastings, Fritz Meat and Processing in Jerseyville for the Meat Cut Matching challenge, and Hamilton Primary School in Otterville, the first free and integrated school in the U.S.

Teams can uncover hints about each of the map locations by fundraising ahead of the race. Prize categories include Most Raised for Ag Literacy, First Team to Complete All Stops, Most Team Spirit, and of course, the first place winner.

While prizes and bragging rights aim to incentivize participants, the event’s ultimate goal is to raise money for agricultural literacy programs, such as Illinois Agriculture in the Classroom (IATC), IAA Foundation’s student scholarships, and grants for agriculture education teachers.

Jersey County Farm Bureau Manager Macy Wellhausen worked with Calhoun County Farm Bureau Manager Jane Brangenberg to help identify potential stops for the race in collaboration with the IAA Foundation.

“We are excited to work with the IAA Foundation in organizing the AgMazing Race and showcasing the variety of agriculture in Jersey and Calhoun counties,” Wellhausen said. “Our slice of the state is a beautiful location to travel to between the riverfront views, lengths of bluffs and th array of activities for all ages.”

Event and sponsorship registration for “The AgMazing Race” are now open through July 15. The entry fee is $250 per team (up to six members), and covers activity costs throughout the day, dinner, and the awards presentation. A variety of sponsorship amounts are available to offer individuals and businesses alike the opportunity to support the event.

For those traveling from out of town, a block of hotel rooms is available at the Pere Marquette Lodge & Conference Center in Grafton. Interested participants should register through the IAA Foundation by July 1 to secure a room.

More information, including links to register for the race, reserve lodging, and more can be found at iaafoundation.org.

