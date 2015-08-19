ALTON — The acoustic duo Just Sayin’ will be doing much more than talking when they bring their signature vocal harmonics to the Jacoby Arts Center on Friday, Aug. 21, performing original songs and pop standards from across the decades.

Although Laurie Bay Oyer and Mike Tice have only performed together for a little over a year, their voices naturally blend to produce smooth harmonies, with Tice providing the rhythmic guitar foundation.

“Versatility and a broad interest in music across the decades provide us with a repertoire that’s sure to bring a smile to the audience’s faces and bring back memories but to also have spark,” Oyer explained. “We hope to reach people in a way that makes them think or enjoy a song a different way.”

Joining the pair on a few songs will be a guest artist, an up-and-coming 17 year-old singer named Lily who also happens to be Oyer’s daughter. This mother and daughter pair have been performing together for 10 years, appearing on stages in venues as far ranging as Boston, Chicago, St. Louis and Colorado.

The group will close out the Summer Music Series for Jacoby’s Friday Nites Live! at 8 p.m. Doors will open at 7:30 p.m., with seating available on a first-come basis.

Just Sayin’s music selections range from classic Irving Berlin tunes to the Grammy Award winning songs of the Civil Wars, including songs by Joni Mitchell, Simon and Garfunkel, James Taylor, The Beatles and many more artists which comprise their eclectic songbook. Approximately half of the songs to be performed will be drawn from Tice’s compositions.

The name for the duo grew out of an uncanny habit, reflecting a similar outlook on life that Tice and Oyer discovered they shared once they began singing together on a more regular basis.

“One or both of us would end more than a few sentences with ‘just sayin’ in regular conversation, kind of as a joke,” Tice shared. “We thought it would make an interesting name for our duo.”

For Oyer, the name carries with it a slightly more irreverent connotation.

“As we rehearsed and performed, we found ourselves adding the phrase to statements we made that might have indicated we were speaking our mind or putting something on the table for discussion that might have more than one perspective,” she explained. “To us, it seems whimsical and somewhat sassy, but always said with a smile and raised eyebrows.”

Adding to Jacoby’s cabaret experience, desserts will be available from My Slice of Pie, purveyors of made-from-scratch pies at Alton’s Farmers' and Artisans' Market. The evening’s offerings include coconut cream, apple crumb and peach pies along with peanut butter cookies.

During the month of August, the Jacoby Shop is offering a special 10-percent discount to the public, plus an additional 10-percent discount for members.

“We want to show our appreciation to both the community and our members for their steadfast support of our programs, classes and exhibitions through our once-a-year discount,” said Denny Scarborough, Jacoby’s president. “The shop offers affordable decorative as well as functional pieces of art, including beautiful pieces of jewelry, pottery, glassware,fibers, wood, paintings and photography.”

An individual membership is $50 per year, and a family membership is $75 per year, with other tiers also available. A members’ discount can be applied to classes and workshops.

“I’m excited to announce that Jacoby’s Friday Nites Live! Music Series will resume on Sept. 11 with Jared Hennings' Band playing jazz standards from the Great American

Songbook to be immediately followed on Sept. 18 by a special appearance of The Air Force Band of Mid-America Shades of Blue Jazz Combo,” Scarborough said. “Our Fall Series will also showcase an extraordinary range of performing arts, including the Paper Slip Theatre on Sept. 25 for an evening of audience activated comedy improvisation as well as Bankside Rep’s first full-length play, ‘Call Me Waldo,’ on Oct. 9 and 10.”

Tickets can be purchased at the door for $10, and no reservation is required. Food and drink are available at an additional cost. For more information on the series, call (618) 462-5222 or visit www.jacobyartscenter.org.

