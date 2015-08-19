The acoustic duo Just Sayin’ to perform at Jacoby Arts Center this Friday
“We want to show our appreciation to both the community and our members for their steadfast support of our programs, classes and exhibitions through our once-a-year discount,” said Denny Scarborough, Jacoby’s president. “The shop offers affordable decorative as well as functional pieces of art, including beautiful pieces of jewelry, pottery, glassware,fibers, wood, paintings and photography.”
An individual membership is $50 per year, and a family membership is $75 per year, with other tiers also available. A members’ discount can be applied to classes and workshops.
Songbook to be immediately followed on Sept. 18 by a special appearance of The Air Force Band of Mid-America Shades of Blue Jazz Combo,” Scarborough said. “Our Fall Series will also showcase an extraordinary range of performing arts, including the Paper Slip Theatre on Sept. 25 for an evening of audience activated comedy improvisation as well as Bankside Rep’s first full-length play, ‘Call Me Waldo,’ on Oct. 9 and 10.”
Tickets can be purchased at the door for $10, and no reservation is required. Food and drink are available at an additional cost. For more information on the series, call (618) 462-5222 or visit www.jacobyartscenter.org.
