ALTON - Always be careful when it comes to fireworks, food and water safety on the Fourth of July.

The Fourth of July holiday usually brings plenty of opportunities for the 3 F’s: Fun, Food, and Fireworks.

That’s why it’s even more important to remember your ABCs: Always Be Careful.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, on average, 250 people go to the emergency room every day with fireworks-related injuries around the July 4th holiday.

Most fireworks are illegal in the state of Illinois, but even the legal ones can cause injuries. About a quarter of all ER visits are due to legal fireworks in the state of Illinois, Dr. Benjamin Kemp, Emergency Department Physician - OSF HealthCare said.

