For nearly 25 years, Boston Brass has set out to establish a one-of-a-kind musical experience. From exciting classical arrangements, to burning jazz standards, and the best of the original brass quintet repertoire, Boston Brass treats audiences to a unique brand of entertainment which captivates all ages. The ensemble’s lively repartee, touched with humor and personality delights audiences in an evening of great music and boisterous fun. Learn more at: www.BostonBrass.com

This and all GACA shows are on Sunday afternoons at 3pm. Please note that while Hatheway Hall is under construction, all concerts will be held in the Commons at the Science & Technology Building on the campus of Lewis & Clark Community College: 5800 Godfrey Road—Godfrey, IL 62035.

Tickets are $22 at the door ($20 for advance tickets). Student prices are $6 ($5 for advance). Advance tickets may be obtained by phoning 618-468-GACA (468-4222), purchasing them online through Metrotix.com or through our convenient ticket outlets listed below. Groups of 15 or more may receive a 15% discount by phoning our ticket line 468-GACA. This is the second of a series of 5 concerts, remaining shows scheduled for 2010-2011 are below and you may find more information on each band at: www.AltonConcerts.org

Concert Calendar:

February 6, 2011 - Sister Swing

March 6, 2011 - New Odyssey

April 10, 2011 - Dean Christopher and his "Ratpack" show

Sept 18. 2011 - Spectrum Brass Quintet Gershwin Review

October 23, 2011 - Beatlemania Magic

