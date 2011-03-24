With over 30 years experience as an actor, singer, comedian, and impressionist, Dean Christopher’s stage, film, and television resume is extensive. After Frank Sinatra’s death, Dean returned to his roots as a cabaret performer, hoping to keep Sinatra’s style of music of alive. Dean’s entertaining one-man show honors classic Las Vegas; it’s style, music and performers back when the Rat Pack ruled. Dean pays tribute to the performers that influenced him with impressions of Tom Jones, Johnny Mathis, Elvis Presley, and of course, Frank, Sammy and Dino.

This and all GACA shows are on Sunday afternoons at 3pm. Please note that while Hatheway Hall is under construction, all concerts will be held in the Commons at the Science & Technology Building on the campus of Lewis & Clark Community College: 5800 Godfrey Road—Godfrey, IL 62035.

Tickets are $22 at the door ($20 for advance tickets). Student prices are $6 ($5 for advance). Advance tickets may be obtained by phoning 618-468-GACA (468-4222), purchasing them online through Metrotix.com or through our convenient ticket outlets listed below. Groups of 15 or more may receive a 15% discount by phoning our ticket line 468-GACA.

Ticket outlets:

Alton: Convention & Visitors’ Bureau, Cornerstone Bank, Dick’s Flowers,

Halpin Music, Jacoby Arts Center and Picture This & More.

Bethalto: Bank of Edwardsville

Brighton: Citizens’ State Bank

Bunker Hill: United Community Bank

Carrollton: Cornerstone Bank

Godfrey: Roloff Decorating

Jerseyville: Jerseyville Library

Wood River: Dick’s Flowers

2011 Concert Calendar:

Sept 18. 2011 - Spectrum Brass Quintet Gershwin Review

October 23, 2011 - Beatlemania Magic

