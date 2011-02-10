The 70th Season of the Greater Alton Concert Association (GACA) continues on March 6th with New Odyssey. Three talented musicians perform outstanding arrangements of almost every musical style on 30 different instruments. The secret to this band’s success is their ability to adapt to every audience, and that’s why they’ve lasted over twenty years.

Using the latest technology and equipment, the group is constantly updating their material and creating timeless musical compositions that surprise and delight their audiences. New Odyssey incorporates versatile dance music spanning over five decades, which makes them a must-see group for all ages. With a unique combination of great music, audience participation, and sheer zaniness, mayhem can ensue at any moment.

This and all GACA shows are on Sunday afternoons at 3pm. Please note that while Hatheway Hall is under construction, all concerts will be held in the Commons at the Science & Technology Building on the campus of Lewis & Clark Community College: 5800 Godfrey Road—Godfrey, IL 62035.

Tickets are $22 at the door ($20 for advance tickets). Student prices are $6 ($5 for advance). Advance tickets may be obtained by phoning 618-468-GACA (468-4222), purchasing them online through Metrotix.com or through our convenient ticket outlets listed below. Groups of 15 or more may receive a 15% discount by phoning our ticket line 468-GACA. This is the second of a series of 5 concerts, remaining shows scheduled for 2010-2011 are below and you may find more information on each band at: www.AltonConcerts.org

Upcoming GACA Concerts:

April 10, 2011 - Dean Christopher and his "Ratpack" show

Sept 18. 2011 - Spectrum Brass Quintet Gershwin Review

October 23, 2011 - Beatlemania Magic

