ST. LOUIS - This Labor Day weekend will see the return of the largest and oldest pub dart tournament in North America. Blueberry Hill hosts its 49th annual open dart tournament. The first dart tournament started in 1973.

HOW BLUEBERRY HILL WAS CONNED INTO GETTING ITS FIRST DART BOARD

One night, in 1972, a customer named Ed Shafer was drinking a beer and asked Joe, the owner, if he had a dart board. Joe said he did not. Ed asked, “Want to borrow mine?” Joe politely said, “No, but thanks.”

The next day a guy came in, ordered a beer, and asked Joe if he had a dart board. Again, Joe said no, and the man finished his beer and left.

Then another guy came in and asked Joe if he had a dart board. He said no, and this time the man left without even ordering a beer. Several more people came in, and the same thing happened.

One night Ed said to Joe, “The offer to borrow my dart board still stands. Are you interested?” Joe immediately said, “Yes!” and put the dart board up on the wall.

It turns out Ed put all those people up to it, and that’s how they were "tricked" into getting their first dart board. You can see it in the photo (above) from 1973. Now, over 40 years later, Blueberry Hill has a whole Dart Room, dart leagues, and a famous dart tournament.

Open Dart Tournament - $10,000+ in prize money

7 men’s and 7 women’s events

ADO Sanctioned Event

All finals best 3 of 5

Singles 301 winners get their photo on the celebrated Wall of Fame in Blueberry Hill’s Dart Room

In a one-of-a-kind pub

This tournament is fun!

Presented by Schlafly Beer

Winners get their picture on the Wall of Fame!

Conversation flows so well at the dart boards in Blueberry Hill's beloved Dart Room. They have fun leagues for every skill level. For more information on leagues or tournaments visit their website.

