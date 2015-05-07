Join us on Saturday, May 9th as volunteers converge to conduct a cleanup on a 20-mile stretch of the Great River Road, from Godfrey to Grafton. The nation’s only campaign to help the entire Mississippi River, 1Mississippi, is partnering with the Piasa Palisades Sierra Club to host the cleanup. These organizations align with the mission of keeping our Rivers and their watersheds clean by empowering people to improve them through simple actions.

The cleanup will run from 9am-12pm on Saturday, May 9th. Before the cleanup begins, all volunteers will meet at the Piasa Harbor Pavilion, located at 10815 Lockhaven Rd, Godfrey, Illinois 62035. There will be breakfast snacks and coffee offered, a talk on safety, and all trash bags and gloves will be provided. If you do not have a group organized beforehand, you will be arranged into a group and then directed to one of the starting locations.

As a special addition, The Old Bakery Beer Company, of Alton, IL, is kindly offering a single free beer voucher for all those who participate in the cleanup. The organizers are also providing free lunch at The Old Bakery Beer Company as well, for participants who are interested afterward.

If you are interested in volunteering, please send an email with your name, and the amount of people in your group (if you have one), to james.greene@sierraclub.org.

For more information and other volunteer opportunities, you can visit 1mississippi.org or sierraclubppg.org.

