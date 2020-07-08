Article continues after sponsor message

EAST ALTON – The Village of East Alton announces the cancellation of the 2020 Soap Box Derby Festival, due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The festival is an annual family tradition and was scheduled for September 12, 2020.

“We are saddened to announce the cancellation of the Soap Box Derby. It is an event that the Village is proud to offer to area children. The public health and safety of the participants, volunteers and spectators is our top priority. We are looking forward to offering this event for years to come, and hope to see you and your family next year, on Saturday, September 11, 2021,” Mayor Silkwood said.

