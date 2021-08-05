ST. LOUIS - On Saturday, August 14, 2021, EDUrain is hosting a bar crawl, "Rock Your Alma Mater Bar Crawl ''.

There will be 6 bars in the Grove: Just John’s, Rehab, Sanctuaria, Handlebar, Taha’s Twisted Tiki, and Tropical Liqueurs.

This college themed event encourages people to wear hats and/or shirts from their former college or high school as we raise money for the future generations of our Alma Maters while having a good time. Ticket sales include bar passport for drink specials and entry to a drawing for a prize for $ 15.

Article continues after sponsor message

Please wear your mask if you plan to attend this event and vaccinations are recommended. Funds raised from the event will go towards further technical development of the EDUrain.org platform!

We are a social impact software based organization that focuses on student financial services by means of guiding students through the FAFSA process; finding scholarships and grants through our extensive database; funding off-campus living for students; and our interest free loan program.

Last year, we raised over $ 72,000 for college students towards making financially smart decisions for funding their goals. Since November of 2020 over 250 students, parents and teachers have made accounts on the EDUrain.org platform. This year, our goal is to increase our fundraising efforts in order to reach more students and provide better services.

More like this: