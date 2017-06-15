(Busch Stadium) For the third time in as many tries, the St. Louis Cardinals came up short as they fell to the Milwaukee Brewers 6-4 tonight. It was another case where the team did many things right, but also had enough mistakes to prevent them from winning. Close and in the game offered little satisfaction for Matt Carpenter afterwards.

“Yeah, but that’s not enough,” stated Carpenter. “I’m getting tired of saying we were in the games–that doesn’t matter if you don’t win. We’ve got to find a way to win games. That’s the bottom line.”

The Cardinals scored 15 runs in their last three games, but also saw their starting rotation only deliver 13.1 innings. While improved, there have still been other costly mistakes on the base paths and in the field.

“I wish I knew,” answered Carpenter what the team needs to do. “We’ve got to find–I mean, we just, we’ve got to play better. We’ve just got to find a way to come out on the winning side of these games. It’s just not working out.”

This was the third time this season the Cardinals have lost three straight home games. And the team is 0-20 when allowing 6 or more runs in a game.

“I mean, it’s frustrating,” continued Carpenter. “We’re not a team that should be below .500. That’s where we are. It’s frustrating. I really don’t know how to say it any other way. This is not something we’re used to. It’s not something we enjoy and it’s not fun.”

For his part, Carpenter has found his stride at the plate. The first baseman has hit .429 (15-35) with three home runs and 9 RBIs in his last nine games.

“Seeing the ball better, swing feels better, just trying to do my part,” he said.

The Cardinals now hit the road where they begin a three game series in Baltimore tomorrow night. Carlos Martinez, Adam Wainwright, and Lance Lynn are scheduled to start the three games.

photo credit: Bill Greenblatt/UPI