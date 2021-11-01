EDWARDSVILLE – Main Street Community Center is pleased to announce two holiday meals that will be provided for up to 100 seniors. The Center will be offering two options: curbside pick-up by appointment and delivery to seniors who reside in Edwardsville and Glen Carbon.

On Friday, November 19th, the Center will provide a Thanksgiving lunch that includes turkey & stuffing, mashed potatoes & gravy, whole cranberry sauce, roll and pumpkin pie.

On Friday, December 17th, the Christmas lunch will include roast beef, roasted potatoes, glazed carrots, roll, salad and pecan pie.

Main Street Community Center Nutrition Program Coordinator Jennifer Jackstadt is excited to provide this free meal to area seniors. “We are pleased to offer these holiday luncheons to celebrate the season and let our local seniors know that they are important to us. We hope they all enjoy the special lunch provided by Madison County Cares Grant funding.”

Reservations will be taken on a first-come basis. Please make reservations by contacting Main Street Community Center: 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org. As a requirement of the CARES grant, a copy of the recipients’ driver’s license or state ID showing birthdate must be on file or provided when meal is delivered or picked up.

