Following today’s earlier news of his signing with the Miami Marlins, former St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Xavier Scruggs posted the official announcement and a thank you on his Instagram account…

“First off I would like to say thank you to the Stl. Cardinals organization for providing me with the opportunity to chase and realize my dreams. Secondly, thank you to Cardinal Nation who have provided me with the upmost support throughout this journey and it will never be forgotten. Thirdly, thank you to all my Cardinal teammates who I have built lasting relationships with. You guys are family and always will be. Lastly, it with the most pride and sincerity that I announce my signing/new beginning with the Miami Marlins. I am excited to be a part of this organization and strive for the things that are mine for the taking. All glory to God.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Scruggs was drafted by St. Louis in the 19th round of the 2008 draft and made his Major League debut with the club in September of 2014. In 26 games over the last two seasons, Scruggs hit .246 (14-57) with 9 RBIs.

Adding outfield to his resume last year, Scruggs primarily played first base and hit 14 home runs at Memphis–the first time after four consecutive seasons of hitting at least 20 HRs.

Designated for assignment in September so the Cardinals could add catcher Travis Tartamella to the roster, Scruggs was a minor league free agent.

photo credit: STL Baseball Weekly, Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports