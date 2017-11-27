Thankful citizen issues praise to Sanders family for constant community support
November 27, 2017 5:27 AM
I just want to say that Bob, Glenn, and the Sanders family do more for the community than anyone really knows. They help individuals, and support great causes in our community and with quite a few organizations as well from what I understand.
They are really good people. God Bless them!
J.T. Crossbow, a thankful citizen,
Alton, IL.