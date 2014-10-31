Name: Thaddeus James Boals

Parents: Joshua and Alexander Boals

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Weight: 7 lbs 11 oz

Birthdate: 8-18-2014

Article continues after sponsor message

Time: 12:13 pm

Hospital: Alton Memorial Hospital

Grandparents: Melissa Halcom of Grafton and Michael Halcom of Grafton Deceased - Larry and Margaret Boals od Norfolk, Virginia.

Great-Grandparents: Maggie and Jim Funke of East Alton, Geneva and James Buckman of Portsmouth Virginia. Deceased - Roger Mortland of Bunker Hill, Irvin and Jeanie Halcom of Brighton.

 