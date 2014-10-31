Thaddeus James Boals
Name: Thaddeus James Boals
Parents: Joshua and Alexander Boals
Weight: 7 lbs 11 oz
Birthdate: 8-18-2014
Time: 12:13 pm
Hospital: Alton Memorial Hospital
Grandparents: Melissa Halcom of Grafton and Michael Halcom of Grafton Deceased - Larry and Margaret Boals od Norfolk, Virginia.
Great-Grandparents: Maggie and Jim Funke of East Alton, Geneva and James Buckman of Portsmouth Virginia. Deceased - Roger Mortland of Bunker Hill, Irvin and Jeanie Halcom of Brighton.