JERSEYVILLE - The City of Jerseyville is excited to announce the launch of TextMyGov, a new text messaging and alert service designed to keep residents informed with important information directly affecting our community and enhance the City’s ability to communicate effectively. For more information about TextMyGov, please visit www.textmygov.com

This new service allows the City to send text notifications to residents about important updates and local events. As part of our commitment to keeping our community informed and engaged, some residents may receive an initial text from the number 91896 during the week of July 22, 2024.

Residents that do not receive the initial text are encouraged to opt-in to receive messages by texting “JERSEYVILLE” to 91896. Simply reply YES to the welcome text. Residents can look forward to receiving notifications on Road Closures, Parks and Recreation Updates, Fire Code Information, General Announcements, City Events and other relevant items.

Residents can also report issues such as water main breaks, potholes, code violations, etc. A list of key words can be found on the City’s website.

Users can opt-out from all texts at any time by texting STOP to 91896.

If there are any questions or concerns, please contact Will Strang, Director of Tourism and Community Development with the City of Jerseyville at (618) 498-3312 or williamstrang@jerseyville-il.us. Information can also be found at the city website: www.jerseyville-il.us.

