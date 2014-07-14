(11 July 2014) The Alton Area Yarn Bombers are announcing a call for artists, donations and volunteers to help create their second annual “Yarn Bomb,” a public art installation that uses knitted or crocheted yarn to create street art rather than paint or chalk.

In 2013, the group decorated the exterior of the historic Jacoby Furniture building, and this year’s event will bring the colorful visual fiber art Downtown to decorate the festival grounds of The Big Gig Local Music Show, to be held on 3rd, State and Belle Streets on Saturday, July 26th.

“Many artists have jumped on board to help us bring yarn bombing to Alton's vibrant downtown district,” said organizer Laura Blair. “We hope to add to the Big Gig festivities by covering lamp posts and other urban fixtures with something colorful and inspired. Whether you knit, crochet, weave or are good at freestyle yarning, you are invited to join in this celebration of music and public art.”

Anyone can join in by contacting Laura Blair at blairlairstudios@gmail.com or (618)-593-3354; who will assign a public fixture for you to decorate. Group projects are welcome, as well. Participants are asked to have their decorations installed by Thursday July, 24th, and the installation will remain for 3 weeks, rain or shine.

Anyone who is interested in helping but lacks knitting/crocheting skills is welcome to be a part of the Ground Crew that helps stitch together this unique community public artwork. Another way to help is by making a monetary contribution, or a donation of supplies (crochet hooks, knitting needles, scissors, any color of usable yarn, swatches, samples, granny squares, flowers, etc.). The public is asked to pass the word to anyone who may be interested, and come and experience the installation from July 26th-Aug 14th. Learn more about the exciting happenings in Alton’s historic district by visiting www.DowntownAlton.com.

