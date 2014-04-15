Test Drive for Jerseyville Little League Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Jerseyville Little League has been selected for the Chevy Youth Baseball Test Drive Fundraiser at Marshall Chevrolet Buick GMC, located at 1601 S. State Street in Jerseyville. The dealership will donate $25 to the league for every completed test drive. The fundraiser takes place at the dealership on Friday, April 25 from 8:30am-6:30pm and Saturday, April 26 from 8:30am-3:30pm. When you arrive, let the dealership know you are there to test drive for the Little League fundraiser. Once the test drive is complete, a validation card will be given to the driver. This card MUST be validated online for the league to receive the donation. Article continues after sponsor message If you have any questions, please call Jerseyville Parks & Recreation Department (JPRD) 618.498.2222 or Greg Burton with Marshall Chevrolet Buick GMC at 618.498.6868. ### More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip