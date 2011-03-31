For every person that test drives a car on Saturday, April 2nd between 9am and 4pm at Roberts Ford in Alton, $20 will be donated to support the Wm. M. BeDell ARC agency.  The Wm. BeDell ARC, located at 400 South Main in Wood River, IL, provides the highest quality services and programs to children and adults who have a developmental disability that reside in Madison County.

Roberts Ford is located at the corner of Homer Adams Parkway and Alby Street in Alton and can be reached at 618-466-7220. 

For more information about this event or supporting Wm. BeDell ARC, contact Executive Director, Gary Osborne at 618-251-2175.  They are available online at http://www.bedellarc.org/

 

View the event flyer

