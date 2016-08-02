Terrific Tip for Tuesday: God Bless America; wrong will never be right
EDWARDSVILLE - Master Rich Grogan Kick'n-Life Guru, owner and instructor of Grogan’s Academy of Martial Arts has set a mission in life to enhance the youth for a better tomorrow.
Focusing primarily on anti-bullying efforts, Grogan and his staff offer classes and strategies to not only teach self-defense, but build character, develop self-esteem and confidence and instill discipline.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
“We teach the tools to be a buddy, not a bully!” - grogansmartialarts.com
Each week, Grogan publishes a video blog for his followers to learn and live by.