JERSEY - A 10-year-old child and the Jersey County Sheriff's Office had a special moment on Monday with a sheriff-led escort for the child and his parents back to Jersey Community Middle School.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Jersey Sheriff's Office reports the child was seriously injured in the crash, but is now talking and walking and on the road to recovery. Photos are included over the escort back to school.

"Today is a special moment for Deputy Kevin Ayres, who was on scene and provided life-saving measures for the child," the Jersey Sheriff's Office said. "Deputy Ayres now gets to see the child during his recovery. Also, the child was met by the students of Jersey Community Middle School along with his classmates. This is a day of healing for our community and this young child."

More like this: