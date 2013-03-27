The Community Cultivators support individuals, families, and neighborhood groups committed to creating successful food-producing gardens are again offering small, organic plots of garden space for the gardening season. The $10 fee is for a 10' X10' section to 'grow their own' health for family and friends, spring, summer, and fall. Members can attend one-on-one assistance at free workshops, receive discounted organic seedlings available just at their peak planting time, and a free water source within the deer-proof garden.

All gardeners will gain advice and area resources on organic gardening in your space, a tour of the garden and tool shed, and meet fellow gardeners at the first educational workshop. The outdoor workshop will be held on Saturday, March 30th at 10am at the Discovery Garden, 2421 West Delmar in Godfrey, IL. Two stone pillars mark the entrance to the popular La Vista Park.

"Community gardens allow families and individuals without land of their own the opportunity to produce food. We often see gardeners take advantage of the experiential knowledge of fellow gardeners to produce a significant amount of food for their household," said Jaime Hines, lead gardener and educational organizer for the Community Cultivators.

Benefits of community gardens go beyond reduction of family food budgets. Recent studies have shown that community gardeners and their children eat healthier, more nutrient rich diets than do non-gardening families. (Bremer et al, 2003, p.54).

"Gardens also offer unique opportunities to establish relationships within and across physical, age, and social barriers," explained Hines. "We see grandparents working with their grandkids, growing tomatoes and eating them together at the garden - it's wonderful!"

The Discovery Garden is ran by the non-profit Community Cultivator's, a 501(c)3 charity organization. All donations are tax- deductible and go toward free field trips and educational materials.

