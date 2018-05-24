COTTAGE HILLS - A tense hostage situation concluded early Thursday evening with no apparent injuries in Cottage Hills.

The incident began when the Madison County Sheriff's Office was called to the scene of a home invasion in Cottage Hills, reported by neighbors to be on Eighth Street. The victim of that home invasion suffered minor injuries and called police. A car matching the description of the suspect vehicle, a gold Cadillac with newer chrome wheels, was spotted at 1309 Second Street in Cottage Hills.

When authorities arrived at the scene, as many as five suspects were in the home alongside a woman and a child. The woman and child were released from the home by sources close to the incident, Madison County Sheriff John Lakin said.

Article continues after sponsor message

Lakin said Madison County contacted ILEAS for continued support on the incident upon learning it may be a hostage situation.

After firing tear gas into the residence, Lakin said as many as four of the people in the home surrendered. A fifth suspect continued to stay in the residence in spite of the gassing.

That suspect was taken into custody without injury to police officers around 6:15 p.m. Thursday, Sheriff Lakin said.

No names have been released at this time and no charges have been filed at this time.