EDWARDSVILLE - For the first time since the 2019 season, SIUE tennis will be competing in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Central Regional Championships. The competition is set to take place at the Hawkeye Tennis Recreation Complex on the campus of the University of Iowa beginning Thursday.

Article continues after sponsor message

"We are pumped to go and compete at the ITA Regional Championship," said SIUE Head Coach Adam Albertsen . "This fall, we have seen a lot of growth in our team and I look forward to seeing it carry over this week. Iowa City will host a very strong field and make for a great test."

Student-athletes from 27 different schools in the region, including SIUE and Ohio Valley Conference foe Southeast Missouri, will be participating in the singles and doubles event. A total of 96 qualifiers will compete in the singles main draw.

The single elimination bracket is still unreleased. Click here for up-to-the-minute information regarding the tournament, including links to live stats, ITA homepage, and parking information.

More like this: