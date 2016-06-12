EDWARDSVILLE - Carson Hawkins of St. Louis soared through the singles competition of the Edwardsville Open into Sunday’s championship and he teamed with Edwardsville favorite Callaghan Adams to get the mixed doubles finals in Saturday play.

Competitors battled hot conditions, with temperatures ranging in the mid 90s, but through it all remained good sports and played some excellent tennis, Tennis Director and Edwardsville High School head tennis coach Dave Lipe said.

“Today has been a hot day,” Coach Lipe said. “Players have done very well in the heat. We have had no issues. Haskins and (Dylan) Steffens in the men’s open final will be exciting.”

RESULTS AS OF SUNDAY MORNING ON USTA SITE



EDWARDSVILLE OPEN TENNIS TOURNAMENT

SATURDAY (DAY 2) RESULTS

MEN'S SINGLES

Quarterfinals: Carson Haskins def. Matthew Dunn 6-1, 6-0; Michael Peters def. Kristopher Ortega 6-1, 6-3; Dylan Steffens def. Jordan Falkenberg 6-1, 6-0; John Wu def. Asher Hirsch 6-1, 6-0

Semifinals: Haskins def. Peters 6-3, 7-6; Steffens def. Wu 0-6, 6-3, 6-1

Haskins takes on Steffens for championship at 8 a.m. Sunday

WOMEN'S SINGLES

Semifinal: Ashley Bonine def. Trish Skaer 6-2, 6-1

Bonine takes on Raquel Allen for championship at 8 a.m. Sunday

MEN'S 3.5 SINGLES

Semifinals: Jason Pan def. Logan Kuhns 6-3, 6-0; Chris Cottone def. Jimmy Hendricks 6-3, 6-2

Pan takes on Cottone for championship at 8 a.m. Sunday

MEN'S DOUBLES

First Round: Jonathan Claywell/Erik Weiler def. Michael Lesko/Aaron Skaer 6-4, 6-4; John Lowell/Alexander Lowell def. Joseph Pearce/Trent Purnell 6-0, 6-1

Quarterfinals: Asher Hirsch/Kristopher Ortega def. Claywell/Weiler 6-1, 6-2; Peters/Steffens def. Lowell/Lowell 6-0, 6-2; Austin Diehl/Matthew Dunn def. Jordan Faulkenberg/Brian Stachowski 6-2, 6-2

Semifinals and final scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Sunday

MIXED DOUBLES

First Round: Emily Cimarolli/Kirk Schlueter def. Trish Skaer/Dan Skaer 6-4, 6-4; Cindy Tabscott/Mark Tabscott def. Hannah Blythe/Bill Blythe 6-1, 6-0; Grace Desse/Jack Desse def. Kyle Shipman/Kelsey Shipman 6-4, 7-6

Semifinals: Callaghan Adams/Carson Haskins def. Cimarolli/Schlueter 6-3, 6-1.

MEN'S 3.5 DOUBLES

Chris Cottone/Logan Kuhns def. Evan Krocker/Tony Zollo 4-6, 6-0, 10-1; Jason Pan/Yangdon Pan def. Krocker/Zollo 6-3, retired (injury).

