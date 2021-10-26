Tennis Closes Fall Campaign with Strong Showing at ITA Regionals Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. IOWA CITY, Iowa – SIUE tennis put forth strong singles and doubles performances in its final fall competition of 2021 this weekend, as the Cougars travelled to the campus of the University of Iowa to compete in the 2021 Intercollegiate Tennis Association Central Regional Championship.



The opening day of the competition saw Jordan Schifano and true freshman Amber Hochstatter earn a 6-3 doubles win against a pair from Missouri State, followed by Melissa Vizcardo and Caitlyn Sporing notching a 6-2 doubles win over a duo from UNI. The Cougars also saw success in singles play, as Hochstatter, Jill Lambrechts , and Fabiola Perez each recorded impressive singles victories.



Friday was highlighted by Jordan Schifano's straight-set singles victory (6-3, 6-2) over a Power Five opponent, the first time in the Adam Albertsen era that a Cougar has entered the ITA Regionals and emerged with a Power Five singles win.



Friday also saw successful singles outings from Sporing, who came from behind to earn a split-set win over Omaha, and Vizcardo, who closed her weekend with a straight-set victory over St. Thomas.,



"Jordan is a competitor, who really has become a leader on the courts for our team," said SIUE Head Coach Adam Albertsen . "The singles win was great, but it was also impressive to see her and Amber take a major step forward in their doubles play."



The final day of action saw four Cougars earn singles victories, as Lambrechts, Vanessa Reinicke , Perez, and Hochstatter all notch wins over their competitors from the University of North Dakota. Reinicke and Perez's efforts on Saturday were made even more impressive by winning their matches in straight sets.



"I am extremely happy with the way we competed through out the event," added Albertsen. "We picked up great victories and also had some hard fought losses that raised our level of play. I am excited that we are now able to build off this experience and use these matches to springboard us into the Spring season."



