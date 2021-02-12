COOKEVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Tech connected on a season-high 14 three-pointers Thursday in an 81-42 win over SIUE in women's Ohio Valley Conference basketball action at the Eblen Center.

SIUE dropped to 6-13 overall and 3-11 in the OVC while Tennessee Tech improved to 11-6 overall and 9-5 in the OVC. This road trip continues Saturday when the Cougars face Jacksonville State in a 1 p.m. contest.

"We have a lot of fight in us," said SIUE Head Coach Paula Buscher. "We have to bring it to the court every day. We need to be ready to rebound on this and bring our fight and do it unified against Jacksonville State."

Article continues after sponsor message

The Cougars had to contend with a Golden Eagles team which had five different players hit three-pointers, including five from Maaliya Owens, four from Anna Jones and three from Jordan Brock. Owens led all scorers with a career-high 19 points.

SIUE hung tough with Tennessee Tech in the first quarter, trailing 14-11. But the Golden Eagles went on an offensive spree in the next two quarters. Tennessee Tech outscored the Cougars 19-3 in the second quarter and 32-13 in the third quarter.

Ajulu Thatha, Allie Troeckler and Tori Handley each led the Cougars in scoring with six points each. SIUE shot 15 of 52 from the field (28.8 percent) and 2 of 13 from three-point range (15.4).

"As coaches, we have to keep pushing them to give maximum effort out there," said Buscher.

More like this: