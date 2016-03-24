EDWARDSVILLE – Tennessee Tech scored nine times in the sixth inning Friday and went on to a 13-3 win over SIUE in the opener of a three-game Ohio Valley Conference series at Simmons Baseball Complex.

The Golden Eagles improved to 11-9 overall and 4-3 in the OVC. The Cougars slipped to 3-15 and 1-6 in OVC play.

After Tennessee Tech grabbed a run in the top of the first, Keaton Wright grounded out to drive in a run in the bottom of the inning, tying the score. The Golden Eagles took a 2-1 lead in the third, but SIUE answered in the fourth with an RBI-hit from Brock Weimer. Wright game SIUE a 3-2 lead with a two-out, solo home run in the fifth inning.

Tennessee Tech loaded the bases with one out in the sixth inning against SIUE starter P.J. Schuster. Tyler Brazelton grounded a ball to second base, where it looked as if the Cougars might be able to turn a double play.

Logan Andersen fielded the ball and made an attempt to flip to the shortstop Alec Skender the exchange was missed and the Cougars failed to record a single out and allowing a run to score to tie the game 3-3. From there, the Golden Eagles used four hits, a hit batter, a sacrifice fly and another error to add eight more runs in the inning.

All nine players in the TTU lineup scored a run in the inning.

"All it takes is one misplay and it changes the whole game," SIUE Head Coach Tony Stoecklin said. "That's what happened. You have to put it behind you and come out tomorrow ready to go."

Schuster fell to 0-3 with the loss. He allowed seven runs, six earned on eight hits. He struck out two and did not walk a batter.

"P.J. threw fine," Stoecklin said. "He deserved a better fate than what he got. We certainly could have played better defense behind him."

Ryan Agnitsch relieved Schuster in the eighth and allowed four unearned runs. He pitched 2.1 innings total, allowing only those runs. He struck out two and walked one.

TTU added two runs on four hits against SIUE reliever Michael Shereyk in the ninth inning.

Skender, Andersen and Jacob Stewart each had two hits for SIUE. Wright was 1 for 3 with the pair of RBIs. Weimer also was 1 for 3 with an RBI.

Golden Eagles' starter Chase Burkett (2-2) allowed all three SIUE runs on eight hits over six innings for the win. He struck out two.

Jake Farr, Ryan Flick and David Garza each had three hits for TTU, which finished the game with 20 hits.

SIUE and Tennessee Tech will play the second game of the three-game set Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.

"We'd love to win the first game (of the series)," Stoecklin added. "We didn't, and now we have to find a way to come out and win tomorrow."

