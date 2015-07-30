EDWARDSVILLE – Ten singles matches highlighted Day 2 of the 2015 USTA Edwardsville Futures tennis tournament, hosted by the EGHM Foundation, at Edwardsville High School's tennis complex Wednesday.

The matches completed the opening round of the singles draw. All the seeded players in Wednesday's matches advanced to the second round.

Among them were second-seeded Nick Meister of Irvine, Calif., who dismissed American Aron Hiltzik 6-1, 6-4 in their first-round tie. “I thought I played pretty well,” Meister said. “My serving was pretty sharp and I was returning serve well, playing pretty consistent on the baseline. Once he got into a rhythm, it was a bit harder, but I managed to pull through.”

The hot conditions during the day didn't bother Meister, who complimented tournament organizers and fans for their support. “They do a great job here with the tournament,” Meister said. “It's certainly one of the better Futures tournaments on the circuit and it's really enjoyable to play here.”

Other results Wednesday saw Mexico's Geraldo Lopez Villasenor defeat American Collin Johns 6-3, 6-4; George Goldhoff of the USA defeated Australian Jarryd Chaplin 7-6 (7-4), 6-3; fifth-seeded Australian Harry Bourchier eliminated American Jared Hiltzik 6-1, 3-6, 6-1; Argenitna's Maximilliano Estevez downed Dekel Bar of Israel 6-3, 6-2; Felix Corwin of the USA defeated fellow American Dominic Cotrone 1-6, 6-4, 6-4; American Nick Chappel ousted American Myles Schalet 6-2, 6-3; seventh-seeded Croatian Ante Pavic sent American Patrick Daciek out of the tournament with a 4-6, 6-1, 7-6 (7-3) win; Argentine Alan Kohen defeated Brazilian Gabriel Friedrich 4-6, 6-4, 6-1; and Australian Ryan Agar defeated Great Britian's Luke Bambridge 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.

Singles matches for Thursday include top-seeded Gerardo Escobar of Ecuador meeting Richard Gabb of Great Britain at 8:30 a.m. Other 8:30 matches are Lopez Villasenor meeting eighth-seeded Evan King of the USA, New Zealand's Ben McLachlan taking on American Mico Santiago and Agar playing against Meister. One match – Pavic vs. Kohen – will not start before 9:30 a.m., while matches that will not start before 10:30 a.m. include Goldhoff against Bourchier, Estevez against Corwin and Chappell against American Clay Thompson.

Doubles quarterfinal matches on Thursday's docket, which will not start before noon, include Cotrone and Grayson Goldin of the USA meeting Escobar and Canada's Pavel Kraniak, Chaplin and McLachlan taking on Lopez Villasenor and Japan's Kaichi Ucheda and Great Britian's Scott Clayton and Gabb meeting up with Agar and Austrian Sebastian Bader. The other doubles quarterfinal, which will not start before 1 p.m., features Kohen and American John Lamble against Meister and Pavic.

