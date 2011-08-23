Godfrey, Ill. – Lewis and Clark Community College is welcoming 10 new full time faculty members to its teaching staff for the Fall 2011 semester.

“The new faculty members bring diverse work and teaching experiences that complement the disciplinary backgrounds and experiences of our existing faculty,” said Linda Chapman, vice president of Academic Affairs at L&C. “What they all share is a common commitment to the community college mission of access and learning success. We look forward to their influences

on our curricula and instruction and the contributions we make in the community we serve.”

They are:

Peggy Assmann, Nursing

Assmann has served as an adjunct faculty member in nursing for the past three years. She has more than 30 years of nursing experience and brings a strong background in medical-surgical nursing. A graduate of L&C’s nursing program, Assmann went on to earn her BSN and MSN Education from McKendree University. She is also a certified rehabilitation registered nurse.

Peggy Bargiel, Computer Network Security & Administration

Bargiel enlisted in the United States Navy when she graduated from high school. She was trained as an information systems technician in San Diego, and served on the USS Ronald Reagan before accepting her first job as a junior information systems analyst for the Naval Air Forces Pacific. After returning to the area, she earned her B.S. and her MBA with specializations in CMIS and MIS from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

Melissa Batchelor, Early Childhood and Teacher Education

Since 2004, Batchelor has taught as an adjunct faculty member in child development and teacher education at L&C. She is completing a doctorate in educational leadership at Lindenwood University and has earned a B.A. and an M.A. in special and elementary education, respectively, from SIUE. She has a strong background in special education. For the past year, Batchelor

has also worked with Mary Lou Watson in technology enhanced learning, supporting online faculty.

Steve Blount, Developmental Writing

Blount has spent much of the past 15 years devoted to his work in developmental studies, and has been teaching at L&C for the past four as an adjunct faculty member. Most recently, he taught developmental English, reading and study skills at Lexington Community College, a sister college of the University of Kentucky, where he earned both a B.A. (magna cum laude) and an M.A. in English. Outside of teaching, he has been active in leadership positions, course and departmental assessment and faculty support.

Denise Caldwell, Nursing

Caldwell has served as a clinical nursing instructor at L&C, Goldfarb School of Nursing, Southwestern Illinois College and most recently at SIUE. Her clinical teaching experiences range from OB nursing to medical-surgical nursing, and she has also worked as a staff nurse. Caldwell graduated with a BSN from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and an MSN Education

from McKendree University.

Ashley J. Harris, Occupational Therapy Assistant

Harris has an M.S. in occupational therapy from Washington University and a B.S. in public health from Dillard University. She brings seven years of clinical experience in a variety of occupational therapy settings, including geriatrics, orthopedics inpatient rehabilitation, acute care, home healthcare and neurology. Harris has also served as a clinical educator for Occupational Therapy Level I and II students.

Brandon J. Huff, Mathematics

Huff graduated with a B.S. in mathematics from SIUE and began teaching high school mathematics at Edwardsville High School. Over the past five years, Huff has taught advanced courses in calculus, trigonometry, pre-calculus, geometry, algebra and introductory computer programming. After his first four years of teaching, Huff added AP calculus to his teaching load. He is currently completing his M.S. in statistics and operations research at SIUE.

Beth A. Johnson, Nursing

For the past two years, Johnson has taught as an adjunct faculty member in the L&C Nursing program. In that capacity, she has taught psychiatric nursing theory and clinical and medical-surgical nursing theory and clinical. Johnson earned her ADN from L&C and her BSN and MSN Education from McKendree University. Alongside teaching, Johnson was also working in a variety of nursing settings. She brings current medical-surgical and post-operative nursing experiences.

Luke Jumper, Architectural Technology

Jumper earned his B.S. in Architecture from the University of Illinois and a Master of Architecture from Washington University. He has been an adjunct faculty member at L&C since 2007, teaching such courses as architectural design, graphics, modelmaking and digital imagery. He manages the TrailbLASER studio laser-cutting service and works with the college’s major transfer universities in Architecture – Southern Illinois University Carbondale and the University of Illinois – to smooth the transition for L&C architecture transfer students. He is also LEED certified.

Jessica Nelson, Criminal Justice

Nelson earned both her B.S. and M.S. in Criminal Justice from the University of Central Missouri. While in graduate school, she was both a graduate research assistant and a teaching assistant. Since graduation, Nelson has worked as a deputy juvenile officer and a foster care case manager. As a volunteer, Jessica served as a victim’s advocate in a prosecuting attorney’s office.

Top Row (L to R): Stephen Blount, assistant professor of Developmental Writing; Luke Jumper, Architectural Technology instructor; Sue Czerwinski, dean of Math, Science and Technology, and Brandon Huff, Mathematics instructor; Middle Row: Denise Caldwell, Nursing instructor, Peggy Bargiel, instructor Computer Network Security and Administration; Beth Johnson, Nursing instructor; Donna Meyer, dean of Health Science; Bottom Row: Dr. Linda Chapman, vice president of Academic Affairs, Melissa Batchelor, Early Childhood and Teacher Education instructor; Ashley Harris, Occupational Therapy Assistant instructor; Jessica Nelson, Criminal Justice instructor; Jill Lane, Dean of Liberal Arts and Business

