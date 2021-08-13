SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois State Fair will celebrate the next generation on August 14th by providing an entire day dedicated to the youngest fairgoers. Whether it’s taking in a daily shows or participating in one of our Kids Day contests there’s something for everyone at the Illinois State Fair on Kids Day!

Ten Things Kids Won’t Want to Miss:

Swifty Swine Pig Racing- Family favorite Swine Pig Racing, which the young and old are sure to enjoy. You can catch the races in Thrillville beginning at Noon and taking place every hour and half, with the last race at 7:30pm.

The Zoo Lady and Her Zoo Crew- Besides being one of the most "artistic" face painters in the field, Mickey Lower, known as the ZOO LADY, has the ability to speed paint more than 35 mask faces in an hour, including jewels and glitter. You can catch the ZOO Lady and her Zoo Crew painters daily in Kids Korner from 11:00am-6:00pm.

Sky High Balloon Guy- Sky High Balloon Guy is a professional stilt walker that will take you to new heights with wit, humor & charisma. He entertains crowds and makes an impact you will not forget! He is also a balloon twister. Shows daily at 1:00pm, 3:00pm and 7:00pm in Kid’s Korner.

Ponytail Contest- Come to the Lincoln Stage at 3:00pm to see who will have the longest ponytail and come away as the Ponytail Champion!

Diaper Derby- Our tiniest contestants will vie to see who can crawl their way to victory in the 2021 Diaper Derby! Babies will crawl for the Diaper Derby trophy on the Lincoln Stage at 4:30pm.

AgVenture Kids Area- (located in the Illinois Department of Agriculture tent) is a family friendly oasis where adults can rest while the young ones get their face painted, ride peddle tractors, do crafts and see piglets.

Ag Tours- Take a ride through the Illinois State Fairgrounds and learn more about Illinois agriculture represented at the fair. The tour leaves from the Illinois Department of Agriculture tent at 10:30am and 2:30pm.

Dino-Roar!- See dinosaurs come to life, including a fossil display offering hands-on experiences with real and replica fossils and a growing T-Rex for an exciting, informative and downright roaring-good time! Shows daily at 12:45pm, 3:30pm and 6:15pm in Thrillville.

Fishing Clinic- Get your little ones hooked on fishing with Fishing Clinics taking place in Conservation World. Clinics will be held every hour and half starting at Noon, with the last clinic taking place at 4:30pm.

High Dive Show- The High Dive Show! Divers from the World renowned Watershow Productions Dive Team will wow fairgoers 4 times daily at 1:00pm, 3:30pm, 5:30pm & 8:00pm. Located at Main St. and Central Avenue.

“The Illinois State Fair strives to make the fair an enjoyable experience for patrons of all ages,” Kevin Gordon, Illinois State Fair Manager said.

The Illinois State Fair runs from August 12-22 and admission is free to children 12 and under.

Visit IllinoisStateFair.info for event times and locations or download the mobile app in the iTunes App Store, or Google Play Store.

