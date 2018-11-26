ST. LOUIS - After a warm Thanksgiving weekend, the weather took a significant turn with high winds, cold temperatures, and a storm Sunday night into Monday morning.

A tornado warning was issued in the area around 5 p.m. Sunday and then the high winds began. Portions of Godfrey were hit with the high winds and some trees went down in the Boy Scout Lane area of the village. Snow showers are expected today with a high of 31 degrees and winds northwest at 15 to 25 mph.

Weather-related school closings for today were Jersey District 100, Southwestern District 9 and Calhoun District 40 was opening at 10:15 a.m. Monday.

The Calhoun Sheriff's Office reported a tree was down on roadway on Batchtown Hill and also on Mississippi River Road just North of Hamburg Sunday. Crews were out working to get them off the roadway, the sheriff's office said late Sunday night.

The National Weather Service in St. Louis projects areas south of I-44 in Missouri and I-70 in Illinois may see a mix of light rain, snow, and freezing rain at the onset of precipitation Monday afternoon, creating a very light glaze of ice followed by the snow.

Snow accumulations will be around an inch, with higher totals to the southwest along the I-44 corridor, the NWS said. If snow occurs, it should be out by Monday night and skies are projected to be clear, but cold Tuesday.

Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.

